Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A state trooper had to stop a duck for trespassing recently, because it was nesting behind the grill of a truck on I-94 in Eau Claire County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

If the duck had been a “robber ducky” or used “fowl” language, the truck driver might have pressed charges.

But the truck owner and Trooper Christian agreed not to “bill” the duck, because it was a first trespassing offense. Instead, they just gave it a warning.

Investigators eventually “quacked” the case and found that the duck did not understand trespassing laws, so this was not “fowl” play.

The duck had gotten stuck in the truck, and could not “wing it” to get out.

The trooper provided an eggsplanation so the duck would not repeat this behavior.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/25/2023 6 a.m.