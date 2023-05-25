Visit Eau Claire Awards $40,000 to Local Events in April Round of Grants
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (VISIT EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - Visit Eau Claire is awarding $40,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area events.
The April grant pool received 28 applications, with the total funding requested being over $161,000. There were a few organizations that were not able to be awarded grants; however, Visit Eau Claire is working with them to find other ways to support their events to be successful.
This round’s recipients for the Cultural Arts Grants are:
- Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistant Association, Inc - Eau Claire Hmong Fest
- Eau Claire International Film Festival
- L’Eau Claire Jazz Society - Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival
- Mabel Tainter Theater - Holiday Artisan Market
- University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire - Chalkfest
- University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire Foundation Inc - Chippewa Valley Book Fest
- Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival
This round’s recipients for the Tourism Grants are:
- A - Frame Entertainment LLC - Newbourne Village
- Card Collecting Club Inc - Eau Claire Fall Football Kickoff
- Chippewa Valley Blues Society - Tuesday Night Blues
- Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd. - American Tapestry Concerts
- Country Jam USA - Reverb Music Festival
- For The Hobby Sports Cards - Eau Claire Card Show
- Indianhead Track Club - Carson Park 5 & 10 Run/Walk
- OneFest Ltd.
- Performance Promotions Group LLC - Big Rig Race and Truck Show
- Seymour Ball Club - Seymour Fever Fest
- Volume One Magazine - Electric Bike Rental
Visit Eau Claire has also established a sports and meetings contributions fund of $50,000 to work directly with event organizers. This fund will provide financial support for sporting, group, and community events. Some of 2023′s recipients so far include:
- C&G Promotions LLC
- Eau Claire Youth Hockey
- John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center
- Institute On Lake Superior Geology
- 2023 Wisconsin Federations of Museums (Annual Conference)
