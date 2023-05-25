Visit Eau Claire Awards $40,000 to Local Events in April Round of Grants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (VISIT EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - Visit Eau Claire is awarding $40,000 in grant awards for upcoming Tourism and Cultural Arts area events.

The April grant pool received 28 applications, with the total funding requested being over $161,000. There were a few organizations that were not able to be awarded grants; however, Visit Eau Claire is working with them to find other ways to support their events to be successful.

This round’s recipients for the Cultural Arts Grants are:

Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistant Association, Inc - Eau Claire Hmong Fest

Eau Claire International Film Festival

L’Eau Claire Jazz Society - Clearwater Jazz & Art Festival

Mabel Tainter Theater - Holiday Artisan Market

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire - Chalkfest

University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire Foundation Inc - Chippewa Valley Book Fest

Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival

This round’s recipients for the Tourism Grants are:

A - Frame Entertainment LLC - Newbourne Village

Card Collecting Club Inc - Eau Claire Fall Football Kickoff

Chippewa Valley Blues Society - Tuesday Night Blues

Chippewa Valley Symphony, Ltd. - American Tapestry Concerts

Country Jam USA - Reverb Music Festival

For The Hobby Sports Cards - Eau Claire Card Show

Indianhead Track Club - Carson Park 5 & 10 Run/Walk

OneFest Ltd.

Performance Promotions Group LLC - Big Rig Race and Truck Show

Seymour Ball Club - Seymour Fever Fest

Volume One Magazine - Electric Bike Rental

Visit Eau Claire has also established a sports and meetings contributions fund of $50,000 to work directly with event organizers. This fund will provide financial support for sporting, group, and community events. Some of 2023′s recipients so far include:

C&G Promotions LLC

Eau Claire Youth Hockey

John and Fay Menard YMCA Tennis Center

Institute On Lake Superior Geology

2023 Wisconsin Federations of Museums (Annual Conference)

