WAGNER TAILS: Lzzy Hale and Linda & Yam

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’ve ever wanted to meet a rock star, here’s your chance. Okay, she’s not actually a rock star, she’s just named after one.

Lzzy Hale the dog is named after the lead singer of the group Halestorm, and her name isn’t spelled wrong. It’s Lizzy without the “i.”

This four-legged Lzzy Hale is available for adoption at the Clark County Humane Society. She seems to get along well with other dogs, and she has lots of energy.

Lzzy is ready to share adventures fit for a rock star pup with her new family. Click HERE for the adoption application.

A loving and patient home is a must for two poodle mixes. Linda and Yam came for a hoarding situation.

The five and eight-year-olds are currently living at Bob’s House for Dogs where they’re working on socialization skills and house training.

A fenced in yard is ideal for Linda and Yam so they can have space to roam and play. Caretakers at Bob’s House say these girls are very welcoming to other dogs.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

