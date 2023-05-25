WESTconsin Credit Union Holds Summer Food Drive

WESTERN WI (WESTCONSIN CREDIT UNION PRESS RELEASE) - To help aid those in our community facing food insecurity, the WESTconsin Credit Union Summer Food Drive will kick off on Thursday, June 1 and run through Saturday, June 17. WESTconsin will accept donations of non-perishable food items in offices during this time. Additionally, monetary donations can be made at any WESTconsin office with a Member Service Representative or through drive-ups. Proceeds will be distributed by the credit union to local food pantries and other community organizations.

“Throughout the school year, many kids are provided breakfast and lunch at reduced or no cost, so food banks face their greatest need for donations during the summertime,” said Stephanie Rasmussen, WESTconsin Credit Union Chief Experience Officer. “We invite both members and non-members to donate to help WESTconsin Inspire Better and fight food insecurity this summer.”

Last year during the Summer Food Drive, WESTconsin collected 963 food items and raised $1,399 that were donated to a wide variety of community partners across western Wisconsin.

WESTconsin Credit Union has been serving members since 1939, and membership is open to anyone who lives or works in the Wisconsin counties of Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Sawyer, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Washburn, or the Minnesota counties of Anoka, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Wabasha, and Washington, with a $5 minimum deposit in a Membership Savings Account. Credit unions are financial institutions owned by their accountholders, and member funds are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) up to at least $250,000.

