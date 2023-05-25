Wisconsin budget committee rejects Evers’ plan to make tax agents permanent

Evers stops at UWEC
Evers stops at UWEC(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ plan Thursday to make permanent nearly 40 revenue agent positions that are devoted to collecting delinquent taxes.

The 2017 to 2019 state budget established 38 agent positions within the Department of Revenue to focus on collecting unpaid taxes. Under that spending plan, the positions were scheduled to expire in September 2021. The 2019 to 2021 state budget extended the positions through June 2025.

The Department of Revenue estimates the positions help collect about $39 million in delinquent taxes annually.

Evers, a Democrat, included provisions in his 2023 to 2025 state budget that would make the agent positions permanent at a cost of $2.8 million annually.

Republicans who control the budget committee voted Thursday to scrap that plan and extend the positions through September 2025. The move sets up the committee to decide the fate of the positions in the next two years.

Democrats on the committee complained that the decision throws the future of the positions into question, making it harder to recruit to fill them and putting $39 million in tax revenue in jeopardy every year.

Republicans didn’t answer the Democrats, moving directly to the vote without any debate.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Abraham Sanchez-Galacia
Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide
Eau Claire law enforcement weigh in on legalization of marijuana in Minnesota
Chad Abramczak
Alma man in custody on suspicion of 7th OWI offense
Dunn County structure fire
Victim in March 2023 Dunn County fatal fire identified

Latest News

Visit Eau Claire
Visit Eau Claire Awards $40,000 to Local Events in April Round of Grants
Get Hooked! Learn to Fish (5/25/23)!
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/25/23)
Stuart the Zebra
Zebra dies after running into fence post at Milwaukee zoo