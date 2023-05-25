YMCA free fishing event

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls YMCA, the Wisconsin DNR, and the Chippewa Rod and Gun Club partner to present “Get Hooked! Learn to Fish! A Free Fishing Event, Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Erickson Park.

There will be free Zebco fishing reels and free bait while supplies last. Experts will be on hand for instruction and to answer questions. The event is open to all ages.

Erickson Park is located on Glen Loch Lake/Reservoir on Ashley Lane.

