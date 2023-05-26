Congressman Derrick Van Orden meets with Agriculture Advisory Board, discusses Farm Bill

By WEAU Staff and Duane Wolter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday, Congressman Derrick Van Orden met with members of his Agriculture Advisory Board in Eau Claire.

As the Agriculture Committee works to develop the 2023 Farm Bill Committee members have been getting feedback from farmers and agriculture leaders across the state and nation.

The Farm Bill is passed every five years to support a strong agriculture industry and covers a wide range of programs and resources that apply to farms in rural America.

“Nobody knows what needs to be in the farm bill better than a farmer or on the other side when you’re talking about the stamp program. Someone who’s in need and who’s used these programs before they know what they need,” Congressman Derrick Van Orden said.

Van Orden says the goal is to have the Farm Bill written by sept.

