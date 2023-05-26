David’s Bridal files timeline for Wisconsin layoffs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - David’s Bridal has set the dates for the closures of its retail stores and distribution centers in Wisconsin.

In an update to its filing with the state’s Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the bankrupt chain listed the anticipated dates it will lay off its 147 employees in Wisconsin. Across the country, David’s Bridal is expected to shed over 10,000 jobs on two continents.

The company’s timeline sees store employees being laid off sometime between June 12 and August 11, 2023. Those who work in its distribution center have a narrower window that also starts on June 12. Within two weeks the company expects to have eliminated those jobs. Corporate positions will be cut over a three-phase plan that began in April and will run through August 11.

The DWD filing indicates company officials expect those positions will be gone for good; but they added a caveat saying that the situation could change depending on their effort to sell the company.

In the filing, the company also argued that it did not give notice earlier because its situation qualifies under the “faltering company” and “unforeseeable business circumstances” exceptions.

David’s Bridal has six locations across Wisconsin, including a store in Madison.

