DWD: Puris Proteins, LLC in Turtle Lake implementing layoffs affecting 48 positions

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Puris Proteins, LLC in Turtle Lake intends to implement layoffs affecting 48 positions, according to information from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

According to a notice from Puris Proteins, LLC , Puris Proteins, LLC will be implementing layoffs affecting 48 positions at 105 Maple Street South, Turtle Lake, WI, 54889, including their warehouse located at 545 Niemann Drive, Turtle Lake, WI 54889.

The notice says the effective date of the layoffs are June 2 and June 23. According to the notice, they expect this action to be temporary, however, at this time, the duration of the action is unknown and as a result, they will be terminating the employment of all affected employees.

