Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is facing 14 charges after an investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire.

A criminal complaint shows 35-year-old Lavonte Bean is facing charges of delivery of cocaine (>1g but <=5g), second or subsequent offense, delivery of cocaine (>1g but <=5g), second or subsequent offense, delivery of cocaine (>1g but <=5g), second or subsequent offense, delivery of cocaine (>1g but <=5g), second or subsequent offense, delivery of cocaine (>1g but <=5g), second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>15 -40g), second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substance [MDMA](> 10g -< 50g ), second or subsequent offense, possession of THC (tetrahydrocannabinols) -2nd and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second or subsequent offense, possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater, second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater, neglecting a child -specified harm did not occur, repeater, possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater, and use or possess with intent to use a masking agent, repeater.

According to the criminal complaint, in early March of 2023, an investigator began receiving information about a person involved in trafficking cocaine in the Eau Claire area. Information indicated that the person was Bean. An informant indicated that they had been in contact with Bean by phone and Bean had indicated that he was in possession of cocaine and was willing to sell cocaine.

The criminal complaint says the investigator went with an informant to a home to conduct a controlled purchase of cocaine from Bean.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspected cocaine purchased from Bean was later found to have a bag weight of 1.44 grams and field-tested positive for cocaine. The criminal complaint details four more occurrences of a controlled purchase of cocaine from Bean.

The criminal complaint notes that a small child had been present during most of the controlled buys.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigator then searched the home and saw “numerous items endangering the child’s safety in plain view.” The investigator also found suspected marijuana, suspected cocaine, and other suspected drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint describes Bean as being cooperative and it says that in an interview, Bean said he had been out of work for some time and was selling cocaine to make money. He said that selling cocaine had been his only source of income for the past several months, and he had been selling cocaine for about 8-9 months.

Online court records show a $250,000.00 cash bond is set for Bean. A court hearing is scheduled for July 6, 2023.

