“Grass Routes Tour” makes stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - State Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard made a stop in Eau Claire to talk about legalizing marijuana as part of her grass routes tour.

She was joined by other state democratic legislators to hold the town hall at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library.

This makes the fourth out of 5 stops throughout the Badger State.

The townhall is meant to hear concerns from community members and answer any questions they may have.

“There are some people that come forward and they have questions about, if you do legalize, how are you going to protect our kids? How are you going to protect our businesses? And, I very much believe and know that the over a 100 pages of legislation that we drafted address, making sure that Wisconsin is safer. And that prohibition does not work,” said State Sen. Agard (D) District 16.

She said state Republicans are invited to these pro-marijuana public events.

Her next stop will be in Wausau.

