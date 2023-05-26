Health Department: Protect your skin when you’re outdoors

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department in a Facebook post is reminding people to protect their skin when they are outdoors.

The Facebook post via the Eau Claire City-County Health Department Facebook page states in part quote, “It’s #DontFryDay! Remember to protect your skin when you’re outdoors. You can’t go wrong when you put on sunscreen and sport a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses!”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides information about sunscreen options online HERE.

