Near perfect weather carries into the long holiday weekend

Temperatures made it back to average this afternoon, thanks to abundant sunshine. A large high pressure ridge is now building across the Great Lakes and will be the primary driver of our weather the next several days. The air is very dry with dew points in the 30s, and with winds going light under a clear sky tonight, it will get a bit chilly. Readings by early Friday morning will be down in the 40s with those typically colder spots in the low lying valleys in the 30s. These places may see scattered frost, so any potted plants should be brought inside while covering any tender new plantings. This will likely be the last night of the season with temperatures this low, as our nights will progressively get warmer over the next week and then we will be into June. We finish up this work week with more great weather as sunshine dominates Friday with widespread temperatures in the 70s.

High pressure builds and holds firm over the Great Lakes (weau)

Looking at the upper level pattern this weekend, a ridge will build overhead while slowly moving eastward. This will sit atop a cut-off low over the southeastern states where a cooler and wet weekend is shaping up. The pattern does look to gradually break down by early next week, but as it does, forecast models depict another building upper ridge across the Northern Plains which would allow for summer-like temperatures to continue with even further warming. All this spells out very quiet weather for us locally. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday through Memorial Day, with low humidity and highs gradually rising back into the 80s. By next Tuesday southerly flow will bring more moisture northward, so dew points will be increasing through the 50s and perhaps the 60s by the middle of next week. This will combine with very warm temperatures, making for that summer feel. Timing the next front is days out, but we should start to see at least small chances of showers and thunderstorms arrive by next Wednesday and Thursday. After all this warm and dry weather, we will certainly need the rainfall, with watering needs increasing as each day passes.

