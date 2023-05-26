Paul Bunyan Lumberjack: 5-on-5 Flag Football Tournament

By Bob Gallaher
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northwest Wisconsin Champions will be hosting the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack 5-on-5 flag football tournament Saturday, May 27th at Eau Claire Regis High school. Using NFL flag football tournament rules, teams ranging from 7-under all the way up to 14-under are guaranteed four games. NWC founder Bobby Diaz, along with players Jalen and Gavin Shilts appeared on Hello Wisconsin Friday morning to talk about having to fine-tune their skills.

At NFL FLAG, the foundation of youth sports is more than just learning the fundamentals. It’s about being a part of team and, most importantly, having fun. That’s why each NFL FLAG league is designed to give boys and girls of all abilities a chance to learn, play—and have a blast doing it.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
Abraham Sanchez-Galacia
Chippewa Falls man suspected of attempted first degree intentional homicide
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say
P.M. Sleep Center in Eau Claire holds going out of business sale.
P.M. Sleep Center is going out of business
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor picks it up, leading herd to reject it

Latest News

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack 5-on-5 Football Tournament
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/26/2023 6 a.m.
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold 5/26/2023
SportScene 13 Thursday PART 2