Philanthropists sign new event center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Area leaders gathered for a signing ceremony at the County Materials Complex Friday in Eau Claire.

John and Carolyn Sonnentag, who donated $70 million to the project, signed their names on the trusses that will support the roof of the Sonnentag Event Center. The County Materials Event and Recreation Complex will also include the Mayo Clinic Health System Diagnostics Imaging and Sports Medicine Clinic and a Springhill Suites by Marriot.

The Complex is expected to be completed in the spring of 2024, but with supply chain issues, could be extended to the summer of 2024. The County Materials complex is on Menomonie Street in Eau Claire.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.