Potential traffic delays in Chippewa Falls due to high school graduation processional

Chippewa Falls Police Department
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is informing the public of potential traffic delays on Friday in the Chippewa Falls area.

According to a Facebook post via the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page, there could be potential traffic delays on Friday between 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in celebration of the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Graduation processional.

The Facebook post states “The Chippewa Falls Police Department would like to make the community aware of potential traffic delays on Friday 05/26/23 between the hours of 6:00pm and 7:00pm in the areas of Jefferson Ave near the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds south through downtown Chippewa Falls and westbound on West Central Street.

Also, the area around the High School, Coleman Street and a portion of Terrill Street will be closed to traffic. This is in celebration of the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Graduation Processional. The Chippewa Falls Police Department would like to thank the community for their understanding and support!”

