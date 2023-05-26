Road closures to expect in Eau Claire for the Memorial Day Parade and Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some road closures will take place on Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day Parade and Program, according to a Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire Government Facebook Page.

The post provides this list of roads expected to be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Newton Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

Earl Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

Emery Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

Seaver Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

Lake Street

S. Farwell Street to First Avenue

S. Barstow Street

Newton Street to Lake Street

Graham Avenue

Lake Street to Gray Street

First Avenue

2nd Avenue to Water Street

