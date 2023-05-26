Road closures to expect in Eau Claire for the Memorial Day Parade and Program
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some road closures will take place on Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day Parade and Program, according to a Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire Government Facebook Page.
The post provides this list of roads expected to be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
- Newton Street
S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street
- Earl Street
S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street
- Emery Street
S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street
- Seaver Street
S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street
- Lake Street
S. Farwell Street to First Avenue
- S. Barstow Street
Newton Street to Lake Street
- Graham Avenue
Lake Street to Gray Street
- First Avenue
2nd Avenue to Water Street
