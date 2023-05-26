Road closures to expect in Eau Claire for the Memorial Day Parade and Program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some road closures will take place on Monday, May 29 for the Memorial Day Parade and Program, according to a Facebook post via the City of Eau Claire Government Facebook Page.

The post provides this list of roads expected to be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

  • Newton Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

  • Earl Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

  • Emery Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

  • Seaver Street

S. Barstow Street to S. Farwell Street

  • Lake Street

S. Farwell Street to First Avenue

  • S. Barstow Street

Newton Street to Lake Street

  • Graham Avenue

Lake Street to Gray Street

  • First Avenue

2nd Avenue to Water Street

