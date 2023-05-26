SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 25th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep track and field athletes look to punch their tickets to state tournaments, as Cameron hosts division three sectionals, Arcadia hosts division two sectionals, and DC Everest hosts division one sectionals.

Plus, division two boys prep tennis players also look to punch their tickets to state as the Menards Center hosts sectional action.

Finally, plenty of Blugolds athletes chasing national glory at the NCAA division three national track and field championships.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.