SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 25th

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep softball teams took to the diamond for the regional final round.

Chippewa Falls took down Big Rivers Rival New Richmond, Eau Claire North took on SPASH, Rice Lake downed Ellsworth, Blair-Taylor battled with Luther, Osseo-Fairchild faced off with Cochrane Fountain City, Fall Creek took on Boyceville, Cadott battled Colfax, and McDonell defeated Eau Claire Immanuel.

