Nice weather carries into Memorial Day with a summer-like heatwave arriving this week

Sunny skies and warm temperatures kicked off the holiday weekend in Western Wisconsin as a ridge of high pressure remains positioned to the east. Highs this afternoon ranged from the upper 70s to low 80s. Quiet weather will stick around tonight with mostly clear skies, near calm winds, and dry air leading to strong radiational cooling overnight as lows fall into the 40s. Once again, our low-lying areas will have a shot at dropping into the mid and upper 30s, which could lead to patchy frost developing. If you live in these locations and have plants that are highly susceptible to frost, it’ll be a good idea to bring those inside or cover them up for the night. Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow and into Memorial Day as upper-level ridging over the Great Lakes and a cut-off upper low directly south of it in the Tennessee Valley keep a blocking pattern in place aloft. South and southeast winds will continue, helping drive temperatures above average to the low 80s tomorrow, followed by the mid-80s on Monday.

High pressure leads to more sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday (WEAU)

Our weather will remain uneventful Tuesday with more sunshine expected, though the upper-level blocking feature will start to slide a little more eastward. Breezy winds will develop from the south, bringing a push of warmer air into our neck of the woods as temperatures climb up near 90 with increasing dew points. By Wednesday and into the start of June on Thursday, heat and humidity will really start to ramp up as southerly flow sticks around with another upper-level ridge of high pressure beginning to build over the region. Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 90s with dew points rising through the 50s and into the low 60s, making the air feel a bit uncomfortable. The ridge will be persistent into the start of next weekend, though there are some disagreements on the placement of its axis during this time frame. The exact position of the ridge will play a role in how warm we get, but it currently appears that we’ll hang on to the upper 80s Friday before cooling slightly into the mid-80s to kick off the first weekend of the month. Plenty of sunshine will continue through the forecast period with a weak cold front expected to stall over Northwestern Wisconsin Thursday, before sliding southward on Friday. The added heat and humidity on top of increasing instability may spark up a few isolated pop-up showers and storms mid to late week, but any rain will unfortunately be sparse. This means lawns and plants will require frequent watering in the days ahead!

