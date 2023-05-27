ONGOING: Portion of Highway 93 closed due to crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First responders were on the scene of a crash along Highway 93 in Eau Claire Friday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. All lanes southbound on Highway 93 from Golf Road and I-94 are closed due to the crash. WEAU’s photographer on the scene said there were a number of emergency vehicles.

There is currently no other news about the crash at this time but we will provide updates when more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.