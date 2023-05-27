ONGOING: Portion of Highway 93 closed due to crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First responders were on the scene of a crash along Highway 93 in Eau Claire Friday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. All lanes southbound on Highway 93 from Golf Road and I-94 are closed due to the crash. WEAU’s photographer on the scene said there were a number of emergency vehicles.

There is currently no other news about the crash at this time but we will provide updates when more information is released.

