SportScene 13 for Friday, May 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Osseo-Fairchild’s Breanna Wier has signed her letter of intent to wrestle at Simpson College.

Several WIAC track and field athletes made waves at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships.

In college baseball, UW-La Crosse topped UW-Stevens Point in game 1 of NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament Super Regional.

Two of Western Wisconsin’s top baseball team’s squared off as Mondovi hosted Eleva-Strum in a final regular season game.

In prep soccer, Eau Claire Memorial concluded their regular season with a match against River Falls

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.