Sunny weather prevails for Memorial Day weekend with above average temperatures

Blue skies and sunshine dominated across the area today as high pressure continued its strong hold to the east with southerly winds on the backside. This resulted in a mild afternoon with temperatures rising into the 70s throughout Western Wisconsin. Clear skies will stick around tonight with light winds and dry air making for chilly temperatures as lows bottom out in the mid to upper 40s. Some of our low-lying valleys may dip into the upper 30s with the concern for some patchy frost, so you’ll want to cover or bring plants inside as a precaution if you live in these areas. The holiday weekend will get off to a gorgeous start with more sunshine in store as a ridge of high pressure remains situated over the Great Lakes with a cut-off upper low positioned across the Tennessee Valley. The current orientation of these features creates a blocking pattern (Rex Block) aloft, which is what’ve seen the past couple days and are forecast to see into Memorial Day. As a result, dry weather will continue locally with highs climbing above average to the low 80s tomorrow and Sunday, followed by the mid-80s on Monday.

High pressure dominates to the east with more sunshine and warm temps (WEAU)

By Tuesday, there are indications that our blocking feature will start to break down over the Eastern United States while another ridge of high pressure begins to build across the Great Plains. This looks to amplify over the Upper Midwest through late in the week, keeping sunshine around with a boost in temperatures as southerly flow dominates. The feel of summer will be in full force as highs look to climb up around 90 in the Chippewa Valley multiple days with humidity increasing as dew points rise through the 50s, and potentially into the low 60s by Thursday. Meanwhile, a weak cold front will be tracking out of the Northern Plains Wednesday, arriving in our neck of the woods Thursday before stalling out to the south on Friday. With the added forcing in addition to heat and humidity, daily chances of isolated showers and storms are in the forecast at this time from mid-week on. At this time, no severe weather is anticipated as the dynamics do not appear to come together. With little to no rain expected the next several days, it will be a good idea to water your lawn and plants frequently. The latest 6-10 day precipitation outlook indicates chances for below average precipitation as well, but for now, we are not listed as being in a drought.

