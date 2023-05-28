Heat and humidity on the rise this week as sunshine continues

Our streak of nice weather continued today as sunshine mixed with cirrus clouds, and temperatures warmed back above average to the low 80s for most places. Variable clouds are expected across the area tonight with more dry weather in store as we remain under the influence of an upper level blocking pattern across the Eastern United States. Similar to previous nights, we’ll have light to calm winds with dew points in the upper 30s and low 40s. Meanwhile, overnight lows are not expected to be as cold with much of the area dipping into the low and mid-50s. Memorial Day will feature pleasant conditions with a partly to mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures as highs push into the mid-80s.

High pressure remains in place with mostly sunny skies for Memorial Day (WEAU)

By Tuesday, we’ll watch the blocking pattern that has consisted of an upper ridge over the Great Lakes and an upper low across the Tennessee Valley slowly build eastward, allowing a few disturbances and moisture to work back into the region. Sunshine will return once again, but a few short-range forecast models are indicating the potential for a couple pop-up showers and storms to develop over the area as a shortwave trough passes across Minnesota. As of right now, our western-most counties would have the best shot to see these with chances quickly dropping off further east. Southerly winds will become breezy during the day, helping temperatures climb into the upper 80s and around 90 with dew points rising through the 50s. Humidity will become more noticeable mid to late week as southerly flow sticks around with dew points reaching in the low to mid-60s. In addition, a trough will be situated across the Desert Southwest, which will effectively build another ridge of high pressure over our neck of the woods as we head into the first days of June. The position of the ridge axis will be an important key in how warm we get locally, but the latest forecast guidance favors this being directly over the Upper Midwest. In response, widespread readings in the upper 80s and low 90s currently appear likely through next weekend. As a result of the heat, humidity, and adequate instability in place, daily chances of pop-up showers and storms look possible from Wednesday through Friday. That said, these will be very spotty and scattered in nature with appreciable rainfall not expected. Irrigation systems, garden hoses, and watering cans will certainly be getting a workout for the near future!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.