Memorial Day ceremonies held in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Memorial Day nears, community members and fellow veterans spent some time at Lakeview Cemetery and Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire honoring fallen veterans.

Kaye Olson, a local veteran and Gold Star Mother, emphasized the importance of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Olson said her son, Andy, died in Iraq in 2005, making Memorial Day an emotional time for her.

“It’s a hard time of year just losing Andy, it kind of brings those memories back. It’s been 18 years,” Olson said. “We need to honor our fallen heroes and we’re proud of them and I’m so proud of Andy and what he represented. He believed in what he was doing.”

Sunday there will be a church service for veterans at St. Matthews Lutheran Church at 9:00 a.m. At 1:00 p.m. there will also be a tribute for veterans at River Prairie Park.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Lavonte Bean
Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on...
‘She had a big caring heart’: Bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

In the past, the raffle was a fundraiser for the department but after the death of Deputy...
Raffle to support family of fallen St. Croix County deputy
There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the park June 17.
New skate park opens in Eau Claire
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (5/27/23)
New Skate Park Opens in Eau Claire