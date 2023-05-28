Memorial Day ceremonies held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Memorial Day nears, community members and fellow veterans spent some time at Lakeview Cemetery and Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire honoring fallen veterans.

Kaye Olson, a local veteran and Gold Star Mother, emphasized the importance of honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Olson said her son, Andy, died in Iraq in 2005, making Memorial Day an emotional time for her.

“It’s a hard time of year just losing Andy, it kind of brings those memories back. It’s been 18 years,” Olson said. “We need to honor our fallen heroes and we’re proud of them and I’m so proud of Andy and what he represented. He believed in what he was doing.”

Sunday there will be a church service for veterans at St. Matthews Lutheran Church at 9:00 a.m. At 1:00 p.m. there will also be a tribute for veterans at River Prairie Park.

