New skate park opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a long time in the making, but Eau Claire finally has a new skate park.

The last portion of concrete was poured this week and on Saturday, the park was finally ready to be used. The new skate park is at Boyd Park and is part of a larger plan called “Boyd Park Plus” aiming to improve the neighborhood.

The Eau Claire Skaters Association has been fundraising for a new skate park since 2014. The park costs $275,000, with $75,000 coming from a donation by the Eau Claire Skaters Association and the rest coming from the city.

“Two years ago, we completed fundraising and we held a community design workshop where they invited everybody in the community to come talk about what they wanted to skate,” Gabe Brummett, the founder of the Eau Claire Skaters Association said. “So, it was largely designed by the kids that are skating it.”

An official ribbon cutting for the skate park will be on June 17.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.