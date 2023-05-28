One person hurt in UTV crash

Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a UTV crash in the town of Bridge Creek.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a one UTV crash Saturday evening around 5:00 p.m. on the Hamilton Falls River Trail. Sergeant Derek Ricci with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office reports a 24-year-old man was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Lavonte Bean
Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire
(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
Wisconsin DNR issues statewide Orange Advisory for Ozone
The Humane Society for the United States releases an annual “Horrible Hundred” list,...
5 Wisconsin puppy breeders or dealers make ‘Horrible Hundred’ new list
Paige Ruddy and her fiancée Logan Mitchell-Carter were to be married in a small ceremony on...
‘She had a big caring heart’: Bride-to-be dies after house fire on wedding day

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/27/23)
A local veteran was the speaker at the ceremonies at emphasized the importance of honoring...
Memorial Day ceremonies held in Eau Claire
In the past, the raffle was a fundraiser for the department but after the death of Deputy...
Raffle to support family of fallen St. Croix County deputy
There will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the park June 17.
New skate park opens in Eau Claire