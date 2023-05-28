One person hurt in UTV crash
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a UTV crash in the town of Bridge Creek.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a one UTV crash Saturday evening around 5:00 p.m. on the Hamilton Falls River Trail. Sergeant Derek Ricci with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office reports a 24-year-old man was flown to a hospital for his injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
