One person hurt in UTV crash

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a UTV crash in the town of Bridge Creek.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement responded to a one UTV crash Saturday evening around 5:00 p.m. on the Hamilton Falls River Trail. Sergeant Derek Ricci with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office reports a 24-year-old man was flown to a hospital for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.