Raffle to support family of fallen St. Croix County deputy

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Saturday marked three weeks since St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising was killed in the line of duty. This weekend, community members and law enforcement around Hudson spent time at a raffle, raising money for Leising’s family.

The event was sponsored by the Hudson Police Department. In the past, the raffle was a fundraiser for the department but after the death of Deputy Leising, the focus changed to help her family during this difficult time.

“It’s amazing, I mean, it’s a weekend. It’s a holiday weekend and people are taking the time to come and take part in this benefit, which I think is a testament to our community,” Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said.

Chief Willems said there was not a specific goal in mind for donations, but the community seemed to be in full force trying to raise money.

