SportScene 13 for Saturday, May 27th

By Philip Choroser
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northwest Wisconsin Champions flag football team hosted the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Classic at Regis High School in Eau Claire.

UW-La Crosse Baseball punched their ticket to the NCAA Division III World Series.

At the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships, UW-La Crosse took home the women’s national title while the Eagle men placed second. UW-Eau Claire Men’s Track and Field were fifth in their defense of their 2022 National Title.

