Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury

Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The search for a missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury, continues after nearly two months.

On Saturday, volunteers gather at the old YMCA parking lot in Winona to hand out blue ribbons and light bulbs in honor of Madeline or search along the Mississippi River shoreline.

Law enforcement previously conducted searches along the Mississippi River, but recent lower water levels allow access to more shoreline. Volunteer group, Minnesota United, has been working alongside law enforcement to coordinate searches for the public. On Saturday, volunteers searched Latch Island in Winona, that was previously underwater due to flooding.

“It feels like a long time coming right now just with the water levels that have been up high, it’s been something on our to do list that we just haven’t had access to, although its emotionally overwhelming, it’s good to be back and searching somewhere that’s going to be effective,” friend of Madeline, Michaela Rieple said.

Minnesota United volunteer, Petra Eastling explained Saturday’s designated search area was suggested by law enforcement.

“Don’t stop looking, never stop looking. Always be aware, especially with the weather getting warmer if you’re out fishing, boating, walking, hiking, doing whatever, just be aware. Keep it in the back of your mind,” Eastling said.

Madeline has been missing since the morning of March 31st. For more information about upcoming searches, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Lavonte Bean
Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
Shirt for "Pitching For Williams Syndrome" in honor of Kim Verdegan's first pitch at the...
Tony woman brings awareness to rare genetic condition with first pitch at Brewer’s game
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
Wisconsin DNR: how to handle invasive spongy moth

Latest News

SportScene 13 - Saturday (5/27/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/27/23)
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
Juda WWII Veteran Finally Comes Home
WWII veteran from Juda finally buried and honored in hometown
A local veteran was the speaker at the ceremonies at emphasized the importance of honoring...
Memorial Day ceremonies held in Eau Claire