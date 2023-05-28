Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary

(WMTV)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A supper club in the Wisconsin Dells is celebrating their 80th anniversary by revealing the recipe for one of their most popular items.

The Del-Bar supper club turns 80 June 1 and to celebrate, the third-generation owners – Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken – are going to reveal their recipe for the restaurant’s Shrimp de Jonghe, Del-Bar announced.

The owners’ father learned the recipe from a chef in Chicago 50 years ago. The chef supposedly got the recipe directly from the De Jonghe family, the restaurant said.

The celebration is set to last all week, with events ranging from a throwback photo contest to new dishes being unveiled.

The restaurant will also be featuring a special drink being made for the anniversary. The Ruby Jubilee Martini is set to debut on the menu this week.

The Del-Bar club began when the owners’ grandparents purchased a small roadside restaurant. Now, the club is a thriving restaurant designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, according to the restaurant.

With a hot week ahead, the restaurant will be opening their patio to diners, which recently doubled in size for the anniversary.

Anniversary updates and more information can be found on the Del-Bar’s Facebook page and Instagram.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
Lavonte Bean
Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire
Shirt for "Pitching For Williams Syndrome" in honor of Kim Verdegan's first pitch at the...
Tony woman brings awareness to rare genetic condition with first pitch at Brewer’s game
Gypsy moth caterpillar (larva).
Wisconsin DNR: how to handle invasive spongy moth

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (5/28/23)
SportScene 13 - Saturday (5/27/23)
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (5/27/23)
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash