Green Bandana Project supports mental health

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local non-profit is expanding on an imitative supporting mental health.

Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope, better known as JONAH in Eau Claire, is launching the Chippewa Valley Green Bandana Project.

Individuals are invited to wear or carry a lime green bandana as an easy way to show their support to those dealing with a mental health condition.

Lynn Buske, a community organizer with JONAH, said the initiative started on UW campuses but she wanted to expand it to the communities of Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Dunn county.

“One of the big barriers in addressing mental health is stigma, both within the person themselves being able to feel like it’s okay to ask for help or admit that there’s a problem, as well as community members not understanding,” Buske said.

The bandanas are free and come with a card that has a QR code directing people to mental health resources.

If you would like to show your support, you can get a free green bandana at any of these locations:

1. JONAH Office - Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 9 a.m. -12:30 p.m. 505 S Dewey St. Suite 204, Eau Claire, WI.

2. At the Roots (Peer Support Center) By Appointment. 800 Wisconsin St Bldg. 2 Suite 301, Eau Claire, WI.

3. NAMI Chippewa Valley – Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. 800 Wisconsin St., Mailbox 88, Building #2D, Suite 420F, Eau Claire, WI.

4. EC City County Health Department – Mon-Fri 8 a.m. - 4:30pm, 720 2nd Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703

5. Kaleidoscope Center – Mon-Thurs 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. City Hall Building 800 Wilson Ave Rm 41, Menomonie, WI.

6. Menomonie Public Library – 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie, WI.

7. Dunn County Human Services – 3001, Hwy 12 E (Main Level, Community Services Bldg).

8. 12 locations in Chippewa County are in progress – contact Melissa Ives melissa.Ives@hshs.org.

9. LE Philips Library - Short term display – May 1-July 1, 2023.

10. Contact JONAH! Email: communications.jonah@gmail.com with the subject: ‘bandana please,’ or call 715-497-8732.

