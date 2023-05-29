A somber salute: marching for fallen soldiers

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Flags flew above a handful of Appleton cemeteries as Veterans and service members paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s very somber. It allows us all to just pause,” Wisconsin Army National Guard SFC Claire Kopczynski said.

The American Legion Scarlet Guard Color Guard memorialize Veterans at their final resting place year after year. The event, called the Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour, visited Riverside Cemetery, the American Legion plot at the entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery, Moses Montefiore Cemetery, Highland Memorial Park and St. Mary Cemetery.

“To be able to participate and remember all of those who have given the ultimate sacrifice is something you just can’t pass up,” President Timothy Cody of the Fox Valley Veterans Council explained.

The salute included placing a wreath and a short prayer, alongside playing taps and a rifle volley.

The names and faces of friends lost overseas are forever engrained in SFC Kopczynski’s head.

“We have a very close friend who isn’t with us anymore. Godfather to our kids. My husband and I were both in the service. He was his best friend,” Kopczynski said. “For all the men and women who aren’t with us anymore. For those gold star families who have sons and daughters who aren’t with them anymore. That’s what keeps us coming back.”

Color Guard members said going from cemetery to cemetery is nothing compared to what people on the frontlines experience each day.

Cody said, “Even our oldest Vets would jump at the chance to be able to do this.”

The American Legion offers a sense of fellowship for people returning from the military.

“I met my husband there. I learned everything that I know about leadership there and as a result I’ve been able to connect with this amazing group of retirees here at the Legion and continue to provide service to my community,” Kopczynski reflected.

Part of that service includes honoring the fallen, so even after soldiers are gone, they’re not forgotten.

“The families sometimes think they’re the only ones bringing their memory out and for them to see the community and fellow Veterans continue to memorialize and remember those of their family members who have fallen–I think it brings a lot of comfort to them,” Cody said.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.