$1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket purchased at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - It was a “winning weekend for Wisconsin-only lotto games,” according to a media release from Wisconsin Lottery.

According to the media release from Wisconsin Lottery, a $1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket (11-12-18-25-39-40) was purchased at Kwik Trip on 2232 Otter Road in Eau Claire for the May 27 drawing.

“It feels great to sell a big winning ticket. We can’t wait to meet the winner. Hopefully, they get to take a nice vacation after this,” Eau Claire Kwik Trip Assistant Store Leader, Mary Landson, said in the media release.

The media release states, “It was a winning weekend for Wisconsin-only lotto games. It started on Friday, with a pair of wins from the May 26th drawings. A $100,000 All or Nothing winning ticket matching 11 of 11 numbers (2-4-6-9-10-11-12-15-16-19-21) was purchased at Kwik Trip on 6801 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, while a $79,000 Badger 5 jackpot-winning ticket (1-5-24-27-29) was sold at 52nd St. Quick Shop Inc. on 3404 52nd St. in Kenosha. The winning continued Saturday when a $1.3 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket (11-12-18-25-39-40) was purchased at Kwik Trip on 2232 Otter Road in Eau Claire for the May 27th drawing.”

The full media release from Wisconsin Lottery is available HERE.

