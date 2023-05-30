Augusta Area School District celebrates breaking ground on referendum projects

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A variety of new projects are now underway in one Chippewa Valley School District.

A Groundbreaking Ceremony at Augusta High School Tuesday celebrated the start of projects funded by recent referendum votes. Last Nov., voters in the Village of Augusta approved two referendums. One focused on repairs, renovations and maintenance across the Augusta Area School District. The other is funding a new gym at the elementary school.

The District is also building a new Early Learning Center, which will be able to accommodate up to 100 students and help with child care shortages.

“It is a really exciting day and an opportunity for us and I think our school community and the broader Augusta community as a whole. And I think about the the opportunities that something like the Early Learning Center will provide for the families of the Augusta area,” Ryan Nelson, Augusta Area School District Administrator, said.

The Early Learning Center is expected to be open in Feb. of 2024.

