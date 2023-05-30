Augusta Area School District celebrates breaking ground on referendum projects

AUGUSTA SCHOOL DISTRICT GROUNDBREAKING
AUGUSTA SCHOOL DISTRICT GROUNDBREAKING(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A variety of new projects are now underway in one Chippewa Valley School District.

A Groundbreaking Ceremony at Augusta High School Tuesday celebrated the start of projects funded by recent referendum votes. Last Nov., voters in the Village of Augusta approved two referendums. One focused on repairs, renovations and maintenance across the Augusta Area School District. The other is funding a new gym at the elementary school.

The District is also building a new Early Learning Center, which will be able to accommodate up to 100 students and help with child care shortages.

“It is a really exciting day and an opportunity for us and I think our school community and the broader Augusta community as a whole. And I think about the the opportunities that something like the Early Learning Center will provide for the families of the Augusta area,” Ryan Nelson, Augusta Area School District Administrator, said.

The Early Learning Center is expected to be open in Feb. of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed, several hurt in Barron County crash
Investigation
Sheriff’s Office releases DHS investigation report into Eau Claire Co. Department of Human Services
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search

Latest News

Mayo Clinic Health System
Health providers urging women not to ignore signs, symptoms of a stroke
Big Falls
Big Falls Forest Road, south entrance to Big Falls Park to be closed May 30-June 2
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/30/23)
Harvest Of The Month-Asparagus
Harvest Of The Month-Asparagus (5/30/23)