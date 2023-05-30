Big Falls Forest Road, south entrance to Big Falls Park to be closed May 30-June 2

Big Falls
Big Falls(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Falls Forest Road and the south entrance to Big Falls Park will be closed May 30-June 2.

A media release from the Eau Claire County Parks and Forest Department states, “Big Falls Forest Road and the south entrance to Big Falls Park will be closed today through Friday, June 2nd. Parks and Forest crews are working on the parking lot and trail system with heavy equipment. Please be mindful of this when planning on visiting the park this week. We will make every effort to have the entrance open by the weekend.”

