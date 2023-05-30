Chippewa Valley recognizes Memorial Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the Chippewa Valley celebrated Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony to honor those who died serving our country.

Beginning at Wilson Park and ending at Olson Park, the parade included performances from the Eau Claire North High School and Eau Claire Memorial High School marching bands. The parade was sponsored by Nicolet Bank of Eau Claire.

Right after the parade, there was a ceremony at Olson Park with guest speakers and gun salutes to honor fallen members of our military.

