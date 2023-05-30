City of Altoona ordering a partial restriction on watering lawns

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Altoona is ordering a partial restriction on watering lawns, according to a media release from the City of Altoona.

The media release states, “The restriction applies to all City of Altoona water customers including residents, businesses, and schools. Irrigation of newly established lawns is exempt from this restriction for a period of 30 days after seeding.”

The media release goes on to state, “These measures are being implemented immediately to conserve water in order to maintain an adequate supply for drinking and fire protection while still allowing residents to keep their lawns well irrigated. The impact of summer irrigation triples daily water consumption compared to an average off-season day; however, if residents water their lawns consistent with the schedule described below, the peak demand will be significantly reduced.”

The following watering restrictions shall be in effect at all times, as stated in the media release:

Allowed lawn watering times are before 8 a.m. and after 7 p.m. with the following restrictions based on address:

- Odd-numbered street addresses are permitted to water their lawns on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

-Even-numbered street addresses are permitted to water their lawns Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

No lawn watering shall be permitted on Sundays

The restriction will remain in effect until further notice.

