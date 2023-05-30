DAYS GONE BY EARLY LEARNING CENTER

By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Days Gone By Early Learning Child Care Center has gone above and beyond since the day their doors opened. We are beyond grateful for every teacher, staff member, and administrative staff. The care they give each child has been such a blessing to us. Please give the Days Gone By Early Learning Center the Sunshine Award.

From A Parent

