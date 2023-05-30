EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Hannah Hawkins for the Sunshine Award. Hannah Hawkins is a 5th grade teacher at Cadott Elementary School. This is her first year of teaching. This past school year my daughter that had been in her class had been a victim of bullying and Hannah went above and beyond to be there for my daughter during the difficult time. She addressed the situation right away as soon as she became aware of it. No matter the situation she stood up, protected her, and tried to make her school life better. I feel she truly deserves this award as honestly there are not a lot of people out there that care about some one else’s child and helps them like she did. She is truly a caring and wonderful person.

Jolie Wittock

