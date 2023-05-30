Harvest of the Month-Asparagus

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Harvest of the Month for May is known as a superfood, asparagus. Ruth Chipps, a registered Dietitian with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a fresh recipe utilizing the garden favorite.

Skillet Asparagus Parmesan

Ingredients:

1/3 cup shelled walnuts, pistachios or other nuts.

1 pound asparagus, woody ends removed, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bias

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 c. chopped tomatoes (optional)

3 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs-- dill, oregano, parsley, etc.

Dressing:

3 Tbsp. trimmed and thinly sliced green onions

1 ½ Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper, plus more to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. feta cheese (optional)

Method: Toast the nuts: Heat a 10- 12-inch skillet over medium heat and add nuts, stir occasionally until lightly browned (about 3 minutes). Remove and let cool.

Cook the asparagus: Increase heat to medium-high. Add olive oil to coat the bottom. Add the asparagus and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes for thinner spears and 7 minutes for thicker spears. Once cooked, remove the asparagus and place it in a serving bowl.

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, combine the green onions, lemon juice, pinch of salt and pepper. Let sit for 2 minutes. Whisk in the oil, then stir in nuts, cheese, and 3 tablespoons of herbs. To serve: Dollop asparagus with dressing, top with remaining herbs, and sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

Jackson in Action Blog
Jackson in Action

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

