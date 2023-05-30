Harvest of the Month-Asparagus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Harvest of the Month for May is known as a superfood, asparagus. Ruth Chipps, a registered Dietitian with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a fresh recipe utilizing the garden favorite.

Skillet Asparagus Parmesan

Ingredients:

1/3 cup shelled walnuts, pistachios or other nuts.

1 pound asparagus, woody ends removed, cut into 2-inch pieces on the bias

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 c. chopped tomatoes (optional)

3 Tbsp. finely chopped fresh herbs-- dill, oregano, parsley, etc.

Dressing:

3 Tbsp. trimmed and thinly sliced green onions

1 ½ Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt and pepper, plus more to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

2 Tbsp. feta cheese (optional)

Method: Toast the nuts: Heat a 10- 12-inch skillet over medium heat and add nuts, stir occasionally until lightly browned (about 3 minutes). Remove and let cool.

Cook the asparagus: Increase heat to medium-high. Add olive oil to coat the bottom. Add the asparagus and sauté until tender, about 5 minutes for thinner spears and 7 minutes for thicker spears. Once cooked, remove the asparagus and place it in a serving bowl.

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, combine the green onions, lemon juice, pinch of salt and pepper. Let sit for 2 minutes. Whisk in the oil, then stir in nuts, cheese, and 3 tablespoons of herbs. To serve: Dollop asparagus with dressing, top with remaining herbs, and sprinkle with more cheese if desired. Taste and adjust salt as needed.

