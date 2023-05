EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Don’t mess around when John Glassbrenner is working at The Attic Consignment and Vintage Marketplace. He realized someone stole some jewelry as they left and ran them down, tackled them, and held them until the cops came. One less person to mess with us. Thanks John.

From your Team Attic Vendors

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.