JOLENE SEVERT

Jolene is the mental health navigator for the Cameron School District. At a time when so many are struggling with mental health, Jolene’s impact is invaluable. She’s the first to cheer others on but doesn’t give herself nearly enough credit. Her passion, dedication, and support of others is unmatched. Cameron is so blessed to have her. We are so thankful for all she does and want her to know it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Sarah Glaze

