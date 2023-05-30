Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant moving locations

Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location
Juanita's Mexican Restaurant new location(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Juanita’s Mexican Restaurant, formerly known as Taco’s Juanita, is moving into the old Za51 location, 1476 Blazing Star Boulevard, Altoona.

The owner of Juanita’s says they wanted a bigger location, outdoor seating and updated restaurant. They have been at the Hamilton Avenue location since 2005. They are moving in this week and hope to be open by June 10.

The Za51 location is owned by the same owners as Draganetti’s and will be leasing it to Juanita’s. Za51 closed in Feb. due to staffing challenges.

