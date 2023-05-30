EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Katy has been my boss for over three years now and with me leaving to become a stay-at-home mom, she has been so supportive through everything. She’s amazing at what she does and has been doing it for over 25 years at Biolife. She deserves to be recognized for all the hard work that she does. Please give Katy Gustafson the Sunshine Award.

Courtney Bowe

