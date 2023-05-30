LADYSMITH CHRISTIAN CHURCH VOLUNTEERS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the Ladysmith Christian Church a Sunshine Award. The church gives so much back to the community. During the school year they host a Wednesday “Impact Night” where they offer classes for all ages and provide a meal for all the kids and their families. This is all volunteer based and it has a big impact on all those who attend. On April 29th a large group of volunteers, from young to old, did Church & Chainsaws. The volunteers went out into the community and helped clear yards of storm damage from the winter storms for those who couldn’t. They were able to help a lot of people together. The Ladysmith Church finds ways for young, old, and in between to use their talents to give back.

Cheyenne Makinia

