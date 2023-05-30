New skate park welcomes all-wheels

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -After years in making the City of Eau Claire is putting the finishing touches on Boyd Skate Park, but for all you skaters out there it is already open for skating.

The Boyd Skate Park project was launched by skater, Gabe Brummett, who founded the Eau Claire Skaters Association with hopes that advocating for a bigger skate park would bring one to the area. After fundraising, drumming up support, and planning the final pour the park was completed by Saturday, May 27. Now anyone is welcome to skate at the all-wheel park, which includes everything from skateboards to strollers, from dawn until dusk.

“It has all sorts of different obstacles and all sorts of different features for different skill levels,” Brummett said. “You got like low ledges here, you have little quarter pipes up there for beginners. The goal in skateboarding is always to try to figure out how to do something new.”

The project will be completed after new grass is planted at the park and a memorial bench is placed near the skate park. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the park completion on Saturday, June 17 at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in joining the Eau Claire Skates Association click here.

