NILOH MATTOON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Niloh Mattoon for the Sunshine Award. Mr. Niloh is a ray of sunshine at Diamond School of Dance. He works hard each day to help students realize their goals while providing a welcoming environment for them all. He is inspiring, encouraging, and simply fun to be around. Thank you, Niloh, for all you do for DSDPC!

The Diamond School of Dance Performance Company

