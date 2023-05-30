LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Effective immediately, there is an outdoor watering ban in effect for Village of Lake Hallie water customers, according to a media release from Village of Lake Hallie Public Works.

The media release states, “This water ban is for outdoor irrigation, filling of swimming pools etc. This ban will remain in effect until further notice. The Village ban applies to all Village of Lake Hallie water customers including residents, businesses, and parks.”

