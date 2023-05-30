Police say multiple people shot near beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.
Police are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Hollywood, Florida.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo air ambulance was requested to respond to the scene of a UTV crash in Bridge Creek.
One person hurt in UTV crash
A portion of Highway 93 closed for crash.
One killed in crash on Hwy 93 in Eau Claire
Wisconsin Dells supper club celebrates 80th anniversary
Lavonte Bean
Eau Claire man facing 14 charges after investigation into drug trafficking in Eau Claire
Twin sisters got to share the stage as valedictorian at an Iowa high school graduation.
Twin sisters share valedictorian experience together at graduation

Latest News

This Memorial Day, Fleet Farm teamed up with Taps for Veterans to sound taps on Monday at all...
Taps for veterans at Fleet Farm
The parade was sponsored by Nicolet Bank of Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley recognizes Memorial Day
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
Impeachment trial of Texas’ Ken Paxton to begin no later than August 28
Gas Station Owner Charged in Murder of 14-Year-Old